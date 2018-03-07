Walker meeting with Republican senators about schools, taxes

Gov. Scott Walker plans to meet with Republican state senators as several of his legislative priorities, including a child tax rebate and juvenile justice overhaul package, hangs in the balance.

Walker was scheduled to meet privately with senators on Wednesday. They are meeting to figure out which bills they will pass on their final day in session in two weeks.

That includes Walker's proposal to return $100 for every school-aged child living at home, creating an August sales tax holiday and closing the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison as part of a broader overhaul.

Walker is also negotiating with lawmakers over a school safety package. State Superintendent Tony Evers is asking lawmakers to give districts more than $50 million.

Senate Education Committee chairman Sen. Luther Olsen says he'd like to spend roughly double that.

