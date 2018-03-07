Convicted killer's attorneys ask sentencing judge to recuse - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Convicted killer's attorneys ask sentencing judge to recuse

Todd Kendhammer following the guilty verdict Thursday night. Todd Kendhammer following the guilty verdict Thursday night.
LA CROSSE, WI (AP) - -

Just days away from sentencing, the attorneys for a man convicted of killing his wife want a La Crosse County judge to recuse himself.

Lawyers for Todd Kendhammer say Judge Todd Bjerke is biased and catered to the media during the defendant's December trial. Bjerke must make a decision on whether to step aside before sentencing can occur Friday.

Kendhammer is facing a life sentence for fatally beating his wife of 25 years in September 2016 and then staging a fake car crash to make her death look like an accident. Kendhammer was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Barbara Kendhammer.

His attorneys, Stephen Hurley and Jonas Bednarek, plan to ask a judge to set parole eligibility at the minimum 20 years.

