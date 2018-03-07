Mel-Min girls basketball team sent off with a pep rally

The undefeated Melrose-Mindoro girls basketball team are headed to state, but not before receiving a celebratory send off this morning.

Melrose-Mindoro high school has been a hopping place the past couple of days. It is centered around the undefeated Mel-Min girls basketball team. Erika Simmons says, "26-0 on the season, such a great accomplishment, but we're not content yet. We're still hungry and we're still going to hope for two more games this season.

Coach Joey Arneson is just as hungry to feast on that next goal; a state championship. Joey says, "We achieved our goal to get to state, but we're not just happy with that. We want to see how far we can go. The record right now, 26-0 is wonderful, but we're not done yet. We'll be happy when we're 28-0."

At the pep rally was a table laid out with the awards so far this season, and there was a nice empty spot waiting to be filled. It won't be filled without a challenge from Manitowoc Lutheran. Coach Arneson said, "They match up well with us. They should be a very good team; they've had an excellent season and we're really looking forward to playing them." Erika Simmons added, "It feels so great to be leaving now and having the whole school out here to send us off."

The coach bus spelled out "Ready" along the side of it and that's just what the Mel-Min girls are; ready to take on the state tournament for the first time in 40 years. Mel-Min will take on Manitowoc Lutheran Thursday night at the Resch Center in Green Bay.