UW-La Crosse students and alum create motivational artwork

By Jeremy Culver, Weekend Anchor/Multi-Media Journalis
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

No matter how much you love your job, you will probably experience the case of the Mondays, not feeling motivated.

Employees at a local real estate company won't have that problem thanks to artwork of students and alumni of UW-La Crosse. They helped create artwork for Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions around motivational quotes selected by employees as part of a class project.

Employees say the final product is amazing to look at while students enjoy knowing their hard work will be seen by the staff daily.

"Building it, painting and prepping it to be something that people will see on a daily basis, it just doesn't really come full circle until you see it on the wall," Artist Tanner Tenpas said.

"It's pretty great," Artist Sarah Schultz said. "I'm really excited that they like it and that they gave us this opportunity."

Three Sixty staff hope to partner with the university for more projects in the future as they say there is more empty walls needed to be filled.

