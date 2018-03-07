Bangor is ready for redemption

In division five, Bangor will meet Clayton at the Resch Center in Green Bay Friday morning at 10:45 AM. The winner will advance to the State Championship game.

The Cardinals hopes their height advantage will play into their success.

" I know we need to get the ball inside, get a couple baskets in there and if they start collapsing down we can kick it to the outside game that we know how to do," Senior Jaclynn Freit said.

In addition, Bangor's word of the season is "Redemption." The Cardinals lost in the State semifinal game last season. They have put that game behind them and want to redeem themselves this time around.

" The overall game we had last year, I think we are pretty hungry to get back and redeem ourselves from the second half that we played," Head Coach Merline Jones said." " Overall we were still happy to get there last year. Played a good first half of that game, and as the game went on missed a few shots, game kind of got away from us a little bit. We kind of do a little adjustment out there. As the girls said we set the record book on the bad side, now we set the record book on the good side."