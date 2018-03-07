Outdoor adventures for physical education classes

Logan High School students from two different physical education classes took part in some outdoor adventure at Myrick Park. Activities included sledding, cross country skiing and snow shoe trekking. It was a collaboration between the adventure physical education class along with the specially designed physical education class.

"The best thing about this day is watching the students learn from each other. They are able to see the different obstacles that each other faces, how to get over them and kinda work past them. It's really cool to see them learn from each other," said Specially Designed Phys. Ed. teacher Jessa Ellenbecker.

Ellenbecker added that the recent snow couldn't have come at a better time.

"We were very thankful. This is the field trip the kids look forward to every year. A lot of times the kids don't get to do these activities outside of school, so this opportunity was awesome," she said.