Melrose-Mindoro will battle Manitowoc Lutheran's height

26-0 Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs are looking to continue their perfect season in their first ever State Tournament appearance.

The Mustangs are a #2 seed and face #3 Manitowoc Lutheran. Manitowoc Lutheran will have a height advantage on the Mustangs, something they are prepared to face.

"Manitowoc Lutheran's got a great team," Head Coach Joey Arneson said. " They've got some size, some very good guards."

" I know something that Manitowoc Lutheran has that is going to be a challenge for us that we have not faced that much this season is they do have height," Melrose-Mindoro Guard Erika Simmons said. " That is definitely something we are going to have to focus on. It's our defense against their bigger forwards"

Melrose-Mindoro and Manitowoc Lutheran will face off Thursday at 8:15 PM.