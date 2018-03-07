Local veterans receive long awaited Freedom Honor Flight invitation

On Wednesday night, dozens of local veterans got the call they have anxiously awaited for months and even years.

Volunteers from the Freedom Honor Flight personally called nearly 90 veterans to invite them to come on the spring flight. The 21st Freedom Honor Flight will leave from Colgan Air Hangars on Saturday, May 12.

Those called served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Volunteers say the reactions from the veterans reminds them of the difference the organization makes in the community.

"'Finally,' he says. 'Finally?' he says. 'I didn't think I'd ever make it,'" said Mike Weissenberger, Board of Directors for the Freedom Honor Flight. "So, he was very excited to make it on the flight. It's everything you could ever imagine."

Another flight is set for this fall on Saturday, September 15.