G-E-T's comeback isn't enough for the win - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

G-E-T's comeback isn't enough for the win

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

After a big win over conference rival Black River Falls, G-E-T faced #1 Wisconsin Dells in the Sectional Semifinals. 

The Dells took a big lead out of the gate, but towards the end of the game the Red Hawks cut it down to just two with less than 2 minutes remaining in part to Tyler Scheer's three three-pointers. 

However, the Red Hawks couldn't come away with the win as they fall 61-55. Chris Thompson led with 27 points. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.