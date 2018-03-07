G-E-T's comeback isn't enough for the win

After a big win over conference rival Black River Falls, G-E-T faced #1 Wisconsin Dells in the Sectional Semifinals.

The Dells took a big lead out of the gate, but towards the end of the game the Red Hawks cut it down to just two with less than 2 minutes remaining in part to Tyler Scheer's three three-pointers.

However, the Red Hawks couldn't come away with the win as they fall 61-55. Chris Thompson led with 27 points.