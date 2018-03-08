First Pitch event kicks off Brewers trip excitement

Looking ahead to the summer baseball season, the 21st La Crosse Area Day is set for June 27, 2018 when the Brewers host the Kansas City Royals. If that's not soon enough, fans can enjoy the First Pitch event on March 15 at La Crosse's Moose Lodge.

For a $5 entry fee, First Pitch attendees can enjoy a baseball style meal, see authentic Brewers memorabilia, meet with Bernie Brewer himself, and get reduced tickets to La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park. Tickets at the first pitch are $80 for adults and $45 for kids 12 & under. Those prices increase to $90 and $50 after April 2.

The First Pitch event also features a raffle. Prizes include: VIP tickets to La Crosse Area Day 2018, Brewers memorabilia and autographed items from current and Hall of Fame players, and tickets to La Crosse Area Day 2018.

La Crosse Area Day is the largest and longest running out-of-town community event at the Brewers' ballpark. The day includes round-trip bus transportation, lower-level tickets to the game and a tailgate party.