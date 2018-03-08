Minnesota doctors call for ban on assault weapons - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota doctors call for ban on assault weapons

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

The largest physicians' organization in Minnesota is calling for a ban on assault weapons and more research on gun violence in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.

Leaders of the Minnesota Medical Association say it's time that gun violence becomes a public health issue. In a statement Thursday, the group says "failure to intervene in the face of this significant epidemic is not an option."

The doctors are calling for renewing and strengthening an assault weapons ban, including high-capacity magazines. An assault weapon was used in the Feb. 14 Parkland High School shooting that killed 17 people. High-capacity magazines were used in the Las Vegas concert shooting last October that killed 58 people.

The association has about 10,000 members and represents approximately one-third of Minnesota physicians.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.