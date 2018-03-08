Man sentenced to 30 years for woman's murder in SE Minnesota

A man from southeastern Minnesota will serve 30 years in prison for killing the mother of his two children in 2016.

Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Allers was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier to second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Tasha Lynn Hanson near Lewiston.

Allers testified last fall that he began choking Hanson during an argument, and they both fell backward, with Hanson hitting her head on a rock. Allers said he believed Hanson was dead and hid her body in a metal container at the farm where he worked.

According to autopsy reports, Hanson had not actually died at that point. The Winona Daily News reports Allers testified that before Hanson's body was found, he used her Facebook account to impersonate her and try to throw off worried relatives.

