Wisconsin AG Schimel announces re-election bid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he's running for re-election this fall.

Schimel was first elected in 2014. He made his campaign for re-election official Thursday, releasing an online ad touting his work to combat opioid abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse.

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul is the only Democrat so far to announce a run against Schimel. The filing deadline is June 1. The primary election is Aug. 3, with the general election following on Nov. 6.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.