Kill list results in arrest of two 13-year-olds - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kill list results in arrest of two 13-year-olds

Posted: Updated:
REEDSBURG, Wis. (AP) - -

Reedsburg police arrested two 13-year-old students after officials discovered a list of names titled "kill list."

The students were removed from Webb Middle School Wednesday, interviewed by police, arrested and later released to their parents. Police say the list was sent as a Snapchat to another juvenile, who notified school officials.

Police say the two students lacked the means to carry out any threat. Officials say the 13-year-olds could face charges of making terrorists threats and disorderly conduct, as well as any school discipline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.