Kill list results in arrest of two 13-year-olds

Reedsburg police arrested two 13-year-old students after officials discovered a list of names titled "kill list."

The students were removed from Webb Middle School Wednesday, interviewed by police, arrested and later released to their parents. Police say the list was sent as a Snapchat to another juvenile, who notified school officials.

Police say the two students lacked the means to carry out any threat. Officials say the 13-year-olds could face charges of making terrorists threats and disorderly conduct, as well as any school discipline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.