Developing: No one injured in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation

DEVELOPING: Crews say no one was hurt in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation.

-----

UPDATE: A KWWL crew member says the building on fire is a shed that belongs to Cedar Falls business Midwest Foam and Insulation. Denver and Janesville Firefighters are on scene.

------

Firefighters were called to 1040 W. Cedar Wapsi Road for the report of a fire.

We have a KWWL crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story, stick with KWWL as we learn more information.