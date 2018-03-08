Developing: No one injured in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulatio - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Developing: No one injured in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

DEVELOPING: Crews say no one was hurt in fire at Midwest Foam and Insulation. 

UPDATE: A KWWL crew member says the building on fire is a shed that belongs to Cedar Falls business Midwest Foam and Insulation. Denver and Janesville Firefighters are on scene. 

Firefighters were called to 1040 W. Cedar Wapsi Road for the report of a fire. 

