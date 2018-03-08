Some McDonald's going with upside-down arches for International Women's Day

In honor of International Women's Day, some companies are choosing to update their logos.



Some McDonald's restaurants are turning their golden arches upside down. The logo will also be changed on all of the company's social media, and the staff will have special attire today.



Brawny is also adding female heroes and using the hashtag, Strength Has No Gender.



Johnny Walker Scotch Whiskey is debuting a female version of its logo as well.