Community rallies for Bangor Girls Basketball state send-off

It is another trip to the WIAA State Tournament for the Bangor Girls Basketball Team.

The team is a back-to-back state finalist.

The Bangor community rallied together on Thursday morning for a send-off. Fans showed their support by waving signs, playing the school song, and forming a tunnel around the school.

Many in attendance will be heading to Green Bay to cheer on the team.

"I just really hope that they have a strong first game and get to that championship game, so if nothing else they can get some hardware, something to put in the trophy case and something they can hang around their neck," said Brenda Freit, a Bangor Girls Basketball Team parent.

For seniors on the team, the trip to state is somewhat bittersweet.

"A little sentimental because it is here senior year," Freit said. "So, I want it to end a good note, a strong note for them all."

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team will play Clayton in a semi-final game at the Resch Center on Friday morning at 10:45 a.m.