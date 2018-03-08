Friends and family give Aquinas girls state send off

The Blugold girls basketball team got a send off from the entire student body as they head to Green Bay.

Over the past 2 years, the girls team has gone 53 and 1, that one loss from state finals last year. The Blugolds are undefeated again this year and hungry for a trophy. Players feel they are well-prepared going into the big game and feel the love and support from their community.

"It's super nice having all of our classmates and family and friends coming to support us," said Senior Whittni Rezin. "They know as well as we do that we've worked super hard and their goal is the same as ours, getting that gold ball."

School officials at the rally said Aquinas had an early release Thursday as more than half the student body participated as players, pep band members or fans.