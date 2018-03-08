DA clears Monroe County deputy in fatal shooting of suspect - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

DA clears Monroe County deputy in fatal shooting of suspect

Sparta, WI -

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) - Monroe County's district attorney says a sheriff's deputy won't face any charges in the fatal shooting of a man in Sparta.

DA Kevin Croninger said Thursday sheriff's Deputy Jesse Murphy's use of deadly force was reasonable given the situation. 21-year-old Skyler Burnette was fatally shot by Murphy on Jan. 7 as he held a knife to the throat of the mother of his children. Authorities say Burnette ignored repeated commands to release the woman and drop the knife.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the case and forwarded its findings to Croninger.

