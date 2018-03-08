Marshall takes down Wisconsin Dells in tournament opener

Katelyn Meister inbounds the ball in the Wisconsin Dells vs. Marshall game at the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. Meister scored 26 for the Chiefs.

Mia Morel on defense in the Marshall vs. Wisconsin Dells game on Thursday March 8, 2018

A balanced scoring attack by the Marshall Cardinals helped propel them into the Division 3 Championship game on Saturday with a win over Wisconsin Dells.

The final score Thursday afternoon in the first game of the 2018 WIAA Girls State Basketball Championships was 58-47.

Four players for the Cardinals scored in double figures in the win. They were led by Anna Lutz who had 17, Mia Morel with 16, and Samira Arvin and Laura Nickel with 10 each.

The game was close for much of the first half. Marshall moved out to a 24-17 halftime lead.

The second half was led by a pair of three-pointers by Mia Morel halfway through the second half that increased the Cardinals lead to 38-27.

The Chiefs cut the lead to five at with 15:25 at the 3:32 mark, but couldn't close the gap, despite the efforts of leading scorer Katelyn Meister. She led all scorers with 26 points. Teammate Jaime Pfeifer added 14.

Marshall will face the winner of the Saint Thomas More/Amherst game on Saturday afternoon for the Division 3 crown.