Oktoberfest reveals 2018 button design

Members of the La Crosse Oktoberfest revealed this year's button design on Thursday.

The theme for the 58th Oktoberfest is 'Polka, Pretzels & Prost.' Kyle Breunig included elements of the theme in his winning design.

Breunig is a graphic designer for MobilEssentials in Holmen. He entered the button design contest for the first time this year.

After doing some research on Oktoberfest, Breunig put the pen to paper. Although he was hopeful, he did not expect to receive the call saying his design won.

"Overall excitement. I was actually at work when I got it, so I snuck outside, and it was hard to contain my excitement once I went back inside," Breunig said. "Everybody was asking what just happened, what the phone call was about," said Breunig.

Breunig says he is the most excited to see the design in public while celebrating Oktoberfest this fall.