Charges: Rejected man urinated in co-worker's water bottle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Charges: Rejected man urinated in co-worker's water bottle

Posted: Updated:
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - -

A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances.

Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.

According to the complaint, the woman noticed several times that the water bottle she keeps at work tasted like urine.

The complaint said Cruz Perez denied tampering with the woman's water bottle, but later admitted to once urinating in the bottle because the restaurant was too busy for him to use the bathroom after investigators suggested they might conduct DNA testing on the container.

His attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.