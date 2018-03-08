Wisconsin woman creates gunshot alarm system

The deadly 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School has inspired a Wisconsin woman to create a gunshot alarm system that alerts those in a building to the sound of gunfire and notifies emergency responders.

The Baraboo News Republic reports that Stacy Jax tested the Trinity Gunshot Alarm System last week at an indoor shooting range with Sauk County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Hodges.

The system is similar to a fire alarm. Sensors placed in a building will set off an alarm when they detect and confirm the sound of a gunshot. The sensors can also help authorities by pinpointing the location of the shot.

Jax is a former substitute teacher for the Baraboo School District. She began working on the idea with software development company Acumium in February 2016.

