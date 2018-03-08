Herzberg leads Mel-Min into D4 championship

Emily Herzberg of Melrose-Mindoro, inbounds the ball during the game against Manitowoc Lutheran on Thursday March 8, 2018

Emily Herzberg scored 20 points to propel the Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs into the 2018 WIAA Girls State Division 4 Championship on Saturday.

The Mustangs dominated in a lopsided 64-30 win at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Mel-Min took off with a 14-0 lead to start the game and never looked back. It was 41-11 at the half.

The Mustangs led by as much as 36 at one point.

Herzberg scored 18 of her points in the first half. She led all scorers for the night.

Calette Lockington had 12 and Mesa Byom had 11 for Mel-Min.

Amanda Pautz and Grace Melso each had six for Manitowoc Lutheran.

The win by Melrose-Mindoro brings two undefeated teams together for the Division 4 title Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs face Aquinas, also 27-0, for the gold ball. Game time is set for approximately 12:45 p.m.