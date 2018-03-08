Central takes part III against Onalaska

There are only 2 games between now and the state tournament in Madison, and Central and Onalaska's match-up decided who advances.

Central and Onalaska split games during the regular season, and now play for the third time at Logan high school with the sectional semifinal on the line.

Johnny Davis lead Centrals scoring with 24 points along with 21 from Terrance Thompson and 17 form Noah Parcher. Onalaska's Noah Skifton led all scorers with 27 points.

Red Raiders take down the Hilltoppers 76-60. They will play Marshfield on Saturday at Stevens Point with a trip to state on the line.