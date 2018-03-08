Aquinas with a dominating victory over Crandon in D4 semifinal

Lexi Donarski shoots during the Aquinas game against Crandon. Donarski scored 13 points in the win.

Aquinas is moving on to play for a state championship after a dominating performance against Crandon in the Division 4 state semifinal.

It was all Aquinas from the get-go with the Blugolds jumping out to a 23-8 lead in the first half. The Blugolds shot 50 percent from the field, and from 3-point land, in the first half taking a 43-19 lead into the break. Crandon brought an aggressive attack, but 17 turnovers in the half were a setback.

Aquinas began the second half on a 11-0 run. The Blugolds did not stop there. By drawing more turnovers and making shots, the lead was extended to 72-31 with five minutes to play.

Several Aquinas and Crandon reserves came in to finish out the game with the clock running throughout dead balls.

In the end, Aquinas advanced to the Division 4 Final with a chance to win a state title with a 75-38 victory.

Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch for Aquinas lead all scorers with 13 points each.

Aquinas finished the game shooting 28-56 (50%) from the field, while Crandon shot 15-39 (38.5%)

Crandon never lead in the game, while Aquinas lead at one point by 41.