5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

5 infants injured in hospital newborn unit; nurse suspended

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal agency says five infants suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull, rib and arm in the newborn unit of a Wisconsin hospital and the nurse who cared for them has been suspended.

The Wisconsin State Journal says UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital in Madison didn't respond to the suspected abuse until early last month, when staff noticed two babies with bruises. An internal investigation revealed two similar cases last year and one from January.

Quoting a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report, the newspaper says the federal agency threatened to cancel its contract with the hospital.

The agency told Meriter in a Feb. 23 letter that the situation "is so serious that it constitutes an immediate threat to patient health safety."

Meriter says it is cooperating with authorities and has implemented new safety measures.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.