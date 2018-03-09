Commonweal apprentices present 'Salt-Water Moon'

The Commonweal Theatre kicks off its 2018 production season with Salt-Water Moon presented by its apprentice company. Performances start Friday, March 9 and run weekends through March 25.

The show tells the story of two sweethearts, Mary and Jacob who are reunited when Jacob returns to their Newfoundland home and finds Mary is betrothed to his former rival. Through 90 minutes of intimate conversation, audiences will be drawn in as Jacob tries to win back his heart's desire.

Four Commonweal apprentices spent the past year learning from and working with the troupe staging what was dubbed a "gem of a play" by the Toronto Globe & Mail. The apprentices learned all aspects of producing a play and are presenting Salt-Water Moon as their capstone.

Performances are Fridays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. in Lanesboro. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at (800) 657-7025 or at commonwealtheatre.org.