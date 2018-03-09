Walker says Wisconsin companies could be tariff-exempt

Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump's commerce secretary says exemptions to steel and aluminum tariffs could be granted to meet concerns of Wisconsin companies.

Walker said Friday that he spoke Thursday with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about the newly imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Walker and other Republicans have urged Trump to reconsider.

Walker's spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg says Ross told Walker that the Commerce Department will be able to grant exemptions to address concerns voiced by plastics manufacturer Bemis Industrial Products over ultra-thin aluminum and food processor and distributor Seneca Foods' use of tinplate steel.

Hasenberg says Walker will work with those and other Wisconsin companies to be exempted from the tariffs.

