20 years in prison for the death of 2-year-old Madison girl

A Madison man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for reckless homicide in the death of a toddler in 2016.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Gehde was convicted by a jury in December in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, Sophia Huff. Prosecutors have said dozens of bruises on her body and blood clots in her head were caused by abuse from Gehde.

He maintains he didn't intentionally harm the girl who he found unresponsive on the living room floor of their apartment. She died two days later.

The State Journal says Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke also sentenced Gehde Thursday to 15 years of extended supervision.

