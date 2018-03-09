Minnesota professor may face deportation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota professor may face deportation

Minneapolis (AP) -

A Minnesota group is rallying around a tenured Augsburg University professor who's been asked to meet with federal immigration officials to discuss a "plan for removal."

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Mzenga Wanyama is set to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday. A group of colleagues and other supporters plan to appear outside the ICE office in St. Paul.

Wanyama moved to the U.S. from Kenya in 1992 on a student visa. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and now teaches English, literature and African American history at Augsburg University as an associate professor.

Wanyama was denied asylum after his visa expired, but accepted a deal that required him to report to ICE on a regular basis. He's been checking in with the agency since 2012.

