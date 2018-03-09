Bangor wins back-and-forth thriller in D5 Semifinal

Emma Wittmershaus grabs a rebound during the game against Clayton. She led all scorers with 24 points.

Ariana Hundt hits a three during the game against Clayton. She had 11 for the game.

It was the closest game of the WIAA Girls Tournament so far - a game won by Bangor 57-54.

Bangor, which lead by as many as 15, took a 13-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, Clayton battled back. Alison Leslie nailed a three with 10:27 to play to tie the game at 38.

With 6:49 to play, Alison Leslie hit another big three from the top of the perimeter to give Clayton its first lead of the game, 43-42.

Bangor would bounce right back, reclaiming the lead and extending it to four, 47-43 with four minutes to play.

With one minute left, Bangor's lead was four points, 55-51.

A two-point game with 9 seconds to play, was as close as it would get with Bangor hanging on to win 57-54.

Emma Wittmershaus led the way with 24 points for Bangor.

Bangor moves on to face Black Hawk for the Division 5 title Saturday.