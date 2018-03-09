Bangor parents support athletes at state

The WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament continues with Bangor competing for a chance to punch their ticket to the division five state title game.

The tournament in Green Bay is a new challenge for players, and the tight-knit Bangor community does what they can to make athletes feel at home.

"The people show up in droves all the time, we travel well. As a fan it's good to watch and support your community whenever you can," Bangor Parent Paul Fortier elaborates.

Bangor parents say no matter where the team goes they will come to show their support.

"We have been following our teams for years, way back to when I played myself and our goal was to get here to state. So now having a daughter that is getting to participate is just so exciting," Bangor Parent Brenda Freig describes.

With some parents having played for Bangor, the tournament gives them a chance to relive past experiences.

"We went to camps and we spent a lot of time and energy trying to get here ourselves," Freig continues.

Those experiences help parents prepare their athletes for a higher level of competition.

"I talked to my daughter a little she is ready to go. I think the girls are excited they want to get playing and get on the floor," Fortier says.

Freig describes how she prepared her child for the game, "I tried to tell her that their team was just high school girls just like they are and if you make a mistake just push on."

Despite those inevitable mistakes in this level of competition, for the parents it's about the achievement of their children.

"I'm excited to watch a bunch of girls who have played together for a long time get out there and just enjoy the experience of state," Fortier finishes.

Bangor's semifinal win reserves their spot in the division five championship game against undefeated Blackhawk on March 10.

The championship match-up will be a rematch of this year's division seven state football championships.