Bangor pep band provides motivation through music

The athletes are not the only ones with a chance to show off their hard work at the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay this weekend.

Bangor's pep band provided motivation through music at the game.

"Nothing like live music gets you pumped up," describes Bangor Band Director, Elissa Kinstler.

Sitting right next to the student section the band helps bring the energy that comes with the state tournament.

"We have kids in the hallway that will ask if the pep band is playing tonight and when we say no they are like, 'Oh we were really hoping they were going to be there tonight,' so they are always really excited to have us and it's a big morale supporter for the kids on the court and off the court," Kinstler finishes

The Bangor pep band is comprised woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments.