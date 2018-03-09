Wisconsin Rep. Jarchow calls Capitol Police 'bozo operation'

A Wisconsin state representative unhappy that an investigation into a potentially threatening social media post led to no charges says he's "embarrassed" by Capitol Police and calls it a "bozo operation."

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday on the comments tweeted by Republican state Rep. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake.

Capitol Police contacted Garry Fay about a social media post in which he was critical of Jarchow's support for an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. In part, Fay asked whether "we should shoot up his church and home and finally go gonzo on Congress itself?"

Fay apologized and said he had no intention of doing what he had posted.

Wisconsin Department of Administration spokesman Steve Michels says Capitol Police determined Fay was not a threat.

Jarchow says "I guess now you can threaten the family of public officials so long as when the cops ask about it, you say 'just kidding.'"

