Wisconsin sex offender sues hospital over visitation policy

A registered sex offender filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Children's Hospital because he's barred from visiting his severely ill 9-year-old son.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Milwaukee County says the hospital's policy of forbidding sex offenders from visiting family is "repugnant." Hospital security escorted 49-year-old Stuart Yates from the hospital Tuesday.

Hospital spokesman Andy Brodzeller says the hospital has policies to limit visitation to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors, but he can't comment on an individual case.

The case for which Yates is required to register as a sex offender happened in 1998 and his attorneys say he's moved on and did his time. Yates pleaded no contest as part of a deal that called for a sentence of six months' time served.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.