Wisconsin man convicted in fatal police standoff

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- -

Jurors have convicted a Wisconsin man of starting a standoff with police that led to the death of one of his hostages at a motorcycle shop.

Jurors deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Bryan Flatoff guilty of 16 charges, including two counts of attempted homicide and felony murder.

Prosecutors say Flatoff shot at officers and initiated the sequence of events that led to the death of Michael Funk in 2015. Police mistakenly shot Funk, one of the hostages, during the standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

WLUK-TV reports the maximum sentence Flatoff faces for all charges is 300 years.

Flatoff represented himself in the case. He argued he was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

