Iowa man imprisoned for scamming out-of-state hunters

A southeast Iowa man who scammed out-of-state hunters has been imprisoned.

Davis County District Court records say 34-year-old Andrew Wulf was sentenced March 2 in Bloomfield to 25 years in prison. He was convicted in January of two counts of theft and one of ongoing criminal conduct. The records say he intends to appeal.

Wulf owns Whitetail Ridge Outfitters in Tipton. Prosecutors say he swindled three out-of-state customers, led illegal hunts and ripped off customers.

