Iowa man imprisoned for scamming out-of-state hunters - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa man imprisoned for scamming out-of-state hunters

Posted: Updated:

A southeast Iowa man who scammed out-of-state hunters has been imprisoned.

Davis County District Court records say 34-year-old Andrew Wulf was sentenced March 2 in Bloomfield to 25 years in prison. He was convicted in January of two counts of theft and one of ongoing criminal conduct. The records say he intends to appeal.

Wulf owns Whitetail Ridge Outfitters in Tipton. Prosecutors say he swindled three out-of-state customers, led illegal hunts and ripped off customers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.