Burlington man accused of purposely knocking baby to ground

A Burlington man has been charged with felony child endangerment after police say he intentionally knocked his son from a car seat because the infant would not stop crying.

The Hawk Eye reports that 30-year-old Joseph Michael Hartman was arrested Thursday night on a warrant.

Police say Hartman admitted becoming angry on Dec. 19 because the 5-month-old baby was crying uncontrollably. Police say Hartman also admitted knocking the car seat holding the baby off a kitchen table, causing the infant to fall head-first onto the floor, with the car seat falling on top of him. Police say Hartman then picked up the baby and violently shook him.

The baby was taken to a hospital on Dec. 28. The condition of the infant has not been released.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

