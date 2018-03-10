Troop 15 goes scouting for food

Local Boy Scouts took their scavenging skills to a new level on Saturday, scouting food donations from the French Island community.

French Island Troop 15 traveled around the island from 9 a.m. through noon, gathering bags of non-perishable items from community members.

On Sunday, March 4th, the troop spread the word about their scouting campaign, giving people time to pick up adequate supplies for donation.

In under one week, the community was able to round up more than 5,600 pound of goods for the scouts to retrieve.

Items from residents were left in bags on door steps, driveways, or near mailboxes. After items were gathered and sorted by Troop 15, they were taken to the food pantry at Summit Elementary, where they will be available for any families in need.