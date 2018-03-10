Area home builders show draws hundreds

The La Crosse Area Builders Association (LABA) took brick to mortar over the weekend, holding a three day area home show.

More than 70 area businesses are taking part in this years show, bringing in their booths, products, and performing demonstrations for attendees.

LABA leaders say the show's turn out this year is a strong sign of businesses success and a flourishing local economy.

They estimate the amount of businesses taking part in the event has grown at least 10% between 2017 and 2018, and say this year's event became so full that LABA had to start a waiting list.