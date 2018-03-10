Regional forensic festival allows students to flourish

Hundreds of area high school students gathered at the University of La Crosse on Saturday to put it all on the line in front of judges.

29 area high schools sent in their best and brightest, creating a total of more than 300 students in attendance for today's regional forensic competition.

Students could test their skills on the stage in various areas, such as poetry reading, extemporaneous speaking, radio news reporting, presentations and demonstrations, and many more.

For many, forensics can be a way to break out of stage fright or public speaking fears. But Kam-Lin Roswall, Vice Chair of the Wisconsin High School Forensic Association and the Holmen High School forensic coach, says she's seen irreplaceable bonds form through the art of this hobby.

"It's such an eclectic group of students that I think the friendships and the values that come out of being a forensics student and participant, they're lifelong."

Students who succeeded at collecting a minimum of 20 points in today's regional forensic competition will move on to the state meet in Madison on April 20.