Aquinas dominates en route to Division 4 crown - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Aquinas dominates en route to Division 4 crown

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect

GREEN BAY- Aquinas showed dominance en route to the Blugolds' 68-52 win over Melrose-Mindoro in the D4 state championship game. 

It took nearly three minutes to get points on the board in the D4 title game. The first bucket of the game was a three pointer from Emily Herzberg for Melrose-Mindoro.

Then, Aquinas went on a roll, scoring 15 unanswered and opening up a 19-5 lead with 5:10 to play in the first half. 

Aquinas took a 28-13 lead into half.

In the second half, it was more of the same for the Blugolds - at one point extending their lead to 25. 

The Mustangs could not fight their way back into contention. 

Erika Simmons for Melrose-Mindoro led all scorers with 14 points. Three Blugolds each had 13 points; Jessa Peterson, Madessa Collins and Kyah Steiner.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.