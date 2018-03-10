Blugolds and Mustangs compete for state title

The last time the Aquinas Blugolds Girls Basketball team and the Melrose-Mindoro Mustangs faced off against each other was in last year's sectional semi-final game.

This year, both teams head into the state title game undefeated and only one can leave with their record intact.

Fans at the game say the atmosphere was reminiscent of the last time the two teams met.

"It seems to be a little bit more hostile, I think if I was a player I sure would like it, and I think these girls do like it," Aquinas Senior and basketball player Conley Malone describes.

"You just kind of know everybody so it's just kind of deeper, there's more meaning to it because you know each other and you just want to be the best in the area," Andrew Scafe, Melrose-Mindoro Senior and basketball player says.

The Aquinas win last year motivates the Blugolds but they do not assume it will happen again.

"Both these teams came off pretty big wins in the state-semis so I am sure they are both feeling really confident, and I think they both are going out there thinking they can go out there and win," Malone continues.

Last year's defeat provides the Mustangs with a drive that helped to achieve their undefeated season.

"This one is definitely a lot bigger cause it's a bigger stage and the rivalry has set in so now we have to go at them," Scafe elaborates.

"I think that kind of fuels each girls team too because the student sections are just kind of riding for their teams and so it kind of gives them a little bit more energy, more drive, and I think it will make it even better."

Regardless of the outcome, both Coulee Region teams plan to represent their area with pride and great basketball.

"Any time you have multiple teams coming from the same region it's pretty unbelievable and the fact that we have three competing for a state championship, I think it's pretty unheard of," Malone concludes.

Melrose-Mindoro could not keep up with the Blugolds, falling to Aquinas by a score of 52 to 68.

The win crowns the Aquinas Girls Basketball team Division Four Wisconsin State Champions.