Central advances to state for the third straight year

Central had a second go at Marshfield Saturday, this time with a Sectional Final on the line.
Johnny Davis led with 23 points, as Central defeated Marshfield 72-52. They are headed back to the State Tournament for the third straight year.
Jordan Davis finished with 13 points, Noah Parcher with 12, David Hayden with 11, and Terrance Thompson with 10.
