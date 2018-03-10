Central advances to state for the third straight year - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Central advances to state for the third straight year

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Central had a second go at Marshfield Saturday, this time with a Sectional Final on the line. 

Johnny Davis led with 23 points, as Central defeated Marshfield 72-52. They are headed back to the State Tournament for the third straight year. 

Jordan Davis finished with 13 points, Noah Parcher with 12, David Hayden with 11, and Terrance Thompson with 10. 

