Cops: Dad killed girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself.

Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports deputies may have also found the family's car. No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.