GOP crusader Walker reaches to center in volatile Wisconsin

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Once the voice of a Midwestern conservative revolution, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is now a Republican voice of concern.

Walker is pointing to a big Democratic win this year in a Wisconsin Senate special election in a district that Trump won easily in 2016. He says it's a sign that voters are unhappy and Democrats are motivated.

Walker is seeking a third term. Even before the January upset, he began moderating his own tone. He's made overtures to Democratic-leaning voters with efforts to bolster health care and education.

Walker gained a national reputation after his 2010 election by moving quickly to dismantle public employee union bargaining rights, a move that sparked mass protests and an unsuccessful drive to recall him from office.

