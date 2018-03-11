Two dead, one critical in double murder suicide attempt in Florida

Officials from the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida say a mother and her toddler are dead, the father in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning.

Public Information Director Paul Bloom tells News 19 around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, a passerby discovered the scene at the Ocala National Forest and called police. At the scene, deputies found 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Holmen WI and her daughter 1-year old Gabriela Farias dead of apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies also found 27-year old Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias of Waconia, MN with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, but still alive.

Farias was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Bloom says Farias has been unconscious and unable to answer questions on what happened. He told ABC Affiliate WFTV he's not sure why Farias and Johnson were at the park as it didn't appear they were camping or visiting the public gun range nearby.