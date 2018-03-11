YMCA martial arts tournament teaches more than self-defense

Regardless of style, martial arts can teach people of all ages more than just self-defense. The Onalaska YMCA North tries to show people the many benefits of marital arts through "Camaraderie and Competition," an educational family martial arts tournament.

The event helps young martial artists learn how to participate in a tournament through hands-on experience.

With instructors from various gyms around the community helping them along the way providing assistance if needed.

The event aims to exhibit the benefits that come from martial arts other than just physical fitness.

"They get a chance to speak in front of people, public speech is one of the most feared things amongst everyone so getting these little tikes up here and getting them in front of people and having them blast their name and where they are from, it really gives them a sense of confidence that goes throughout their entire lives," Tournament Director and Co-Head Martial Arts Instructor at the Onalaska YMCA North Jonathan Juran describes.

The next educational martial arts tournament in the area will be the Coulee Region Free Tournament in August.

For more information in regards to getting involved with martial arts contact the Onalaska YMCA North at (608) 782-9622.

