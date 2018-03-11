Area communities welcome back state athletes

After the WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, the area now has two state championship teams and a state runner-up. After the Bangor and Central boys sectional final wins confirm their chances to compete for a state title there is no shortage of basketball action in the Coulee Region.

"These are my favorite two weeks of the year," WIAA Tournament Play-By-Play commentator Scott Emerich says.

For high school basketball fans the beginning of March is always something to look forward to, but with three area teams winning titles in Green Bay this March is unique.

"To bring home trophies is also pretty remarkable, and I think it's a sign that girls basketball in the La Crosse area is certainly on the rise," Emerich finishes.

As teams return to the region communities rally with support impacting the players they cheer for.

"I mean we have been together forever, this is our family and to win it for them? nothing like it," Coach for the Aquinas Girls Basketball Team Dave Donarski says.

The support received after the championships took some athletes by surprise.

"People traveling from the Resch and then up to Logan to support our guys and then back here at ten at night is crazy, especially for a small town so it means a lot to us and our team," Emma Wittmershaus of the Bangor Girls Basketball team says.

"It was an amazing feeling and I got chills once I saw how many people were there supporting us," Elizabeth Nicolai of the Bangor Girls Basketball team finishes.

Despite the end result, the accomplishments made by the players will impact future generations for years to come.

"I know it makes all of us players happy just to hear that we are making a difference in the younger grades," Melrose-Mindoro's Calette Lockington says.

"We are setting the roles for a bunch of younger kids coming up and it's just great to know how many people look up to us, and then just that they can think that maybe one day they can do this and continue the legacy," Emily Herzberg of the Mustangs concludes.

With the Boys WIAA State Basketball Tournament on the horizon, the magic of March has just begun for the Coulee Region.

